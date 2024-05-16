Impartial+Parenting

Many students have had the experience of talking to their parents about politics for the first time. Because of this, many students have found their first view of politics to be heavily influenced by their parents.

Some people choose to only share their political views with their parents because of the stress associated with having conflicting ideas with their peers.

Senior Alexis Fuller has found herself avoiding political discussion with her friends in order to avoid putting any strain on her relationships.

“I feel like I mainly talk with my parents because I really don’t like to bring politics into my friendships.” Fuller said, “I enjoy being able to be friends with someone no matter what they think and feel politically.”

Since students don’t typically discuss political issues until they reach high school, they don’t get the chance to form their own opinions until they’re older.

Sophomore Sydney Limpert believes she has gotten a better understanding of politics as she has gotten older, understanding she will form a separate opinion from her parents with age.

Limpert said, “I feel like I’ve really just stayed the same with my opinions besides not being as naive about politicians.”

Limpert noted how even though she doesn’t have the same opinion as her parents she understands that she hasn’t had the chance to form her own political stance.

“There are some things I don’t exactly agree with, but I figure that my opinion will develop more when I take my Ap Gov class next year, and when I actually focus on politics instead of other classes or my day-to-day life.” Limpert said.

Junior McKenzie Schweitzer contributes her political perspective to her parents, who always encouraged her to form her own opinions while informing her about the information surrounding the issue.

“My parents have always kept conversations open and unbiased until I shared with them what I personally believe, once I told them my thoughts they would have open conversations with me about any questions I might have had,” Schweitzer said, “I’m sure my development of similar political stances was definitely influenced by the environment provided by them, but my parents always urged me to have my own opinion and would have supported me no matter what I believed in.”

Regardless of age, the environment parents choose to raise their children in contributes significantly to the core values of their kids. Parents continue to affect their kid’s political views as they share their experiences with their children, allowing for a new perspective to be shared with future generations.

Junior Donya Ihmoud has learned to view politics at a global level instead of only viewing American issues. This perspective wouldn’t be formed if she wasn’t raised by her parents who had personal experience with these global issues.

“My parents’ stories about their experiences in their home countries and what it was like growing up as immigrants have influenced me to think about politics globally rather than just what’s going on in America,” Ihmoud said, “I grew up hearing of how different the political climate is in my parents’ countries, such as the wars and oppression they had to endure, and how it caused them to view the American government more critically.”

Ihmoud has also found age to be a significant factor when it comes to understanding the political world, as she has been able to better comprehend different issues as her mind has developed.

“It was hard for me to understand as a kid, but now I find myself understanding why they feel the way they do.” Ihmoud said, “When I was younger it was easier for me to be influenced by others, and just believe whatever I am told. Now that I am older, I’ve learned to think for myself, and have found myself agreeing more with my parents rather than the environment outside of my home.”

The significant influence parents have on their children’s political perspective is undeniable as the environment someone is raised in contributes significantly to their personal beliefs. This impact lasts a lifetime because even though people form their own individual opinions as they get older, the original view of politics their parents provided always offers a different perspective to every political issue an individual comes across in their day to day life.