Front and Central Ep. 1: The Intro

Byline photo of Ian Rashleigh
Byline photo of Colin Nichols
Ian Rashleigh and Colin NicholsMay 1, 2024
Centertain Podcasts aims to explore news, events, and pop-culture in a fun way. Tune in to have some fun!

Front and Central is a weekly podcast posted (every) Wednesday discussing news, events, pop-culture, and occasionally bringing in guests. Listen in to feel more connected to the student body as well as be informed!
