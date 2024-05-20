The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
FHCtoday.com
FHCtoday.com

Swish or Brick

Asher Wilson, Staff ReporterMay 20, 2024
The+official+NBA+Finals+logo.+Photo+Courtesy+of+Google+Images
The official NBA Finals logo. Photo Courtesy of Google Images

Asher and his friend Bastian talk about matchups and their predictions on which teams will win the NBA finals.

