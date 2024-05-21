The online home of the Central Focus

Clash of the Cliques

Students from various clubs talk about the stereotypes behind their different groups
Amity Ianiri and Thomas RamosMay 21, 2024
Junior+Varsity+Lacrosse+players+communicate+with+their+team+during+the+game.+Senior+Sophie+Shore+found+the+community+to+be+very+present+in+lacrosse.
Junior Varsity Lacrosse players communicate with their team during the game. Senior Sophie Shore found the community to be very present in lacrosse.

Seniors Sophie Shore and Everett Scott, and junior Luke Paulus represent girls lacrosse, marching band, and speech and debate respectively. They discuss with hosts — senior Amity Ianiri and junior Thomas Ramos — the stigmas related to the variety of organizations around the school. With friendly banter, the respondents break down these preconceived notions and use their platform to show their alignments.

