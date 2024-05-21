Seniors Sophie Shore and Everett Scott, and junior Luke Paulus represent girls lacrosse, marching band, and speech and debate respectively. They discuss with hosts — senior Amity Ianiri and junior Thomas Ramos — the stigmas related to the variety of organizations around the school. With friendly banter, the respondents break down these preconceived notions and use their platform to show their alignments.
Clash of the Cliques
Students from various clubs talk about the stereotypes behind their different groups
Amity Ianiri and Thomas Ramos • May 21, 2024
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.