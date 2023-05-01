Flowering Travels

Excitement fills the atmosphere as tourists dash down the streets of Los Angeles, California, as the breeze flies through junior Sam Maxwell’s hair, laughing alongside her family as she walks down the roads, enjoying the company of the people beside her. Fun is a rare experience for over-productive students, freedom from school being exceptionally rare. Because of this, Maxwell takes every opportunity she can get to have fun during spring break.

“My family and I are spending a few days in California, and we’re planning on going to the Warner Brothers studio tour,” Maxwell said. “It’s going to be a six-hour tour because I really want to go into the study of film for college. We’re also going to Anaheim for DisneyLand because I’m in a huge Disney family, [so it’s going to be really fun].”

With going to Cali or Disneyland, Maxwell understands that some — if not most — of her friends don’t have a clue of what to do over spring break. With this in mind, Maxwell gives out advice regarding her friends.

“Just gather a group of friends, and just go out and do something like the mall, public museums, anything,” Maxwell said. “I know what it’s like being stuck at home during a break with absolutely nothing to do, so make the most of it and go have fun-don’t waste your break lounging around, it’s not worth it.”

While some people may travel across the country, some may decide that they are traveling out of the United States. History teacher Christopher Barth is a man for exploring, and wants to adventure as much as he possibly can.

“For spring break, my wife and I are taking our two daughters to Punta Cana. It’s a small coastal town in the Dominican Republic, and it has amazing beaches, great weather, and amazing food,” Barth said. “There’s lots of adventurous stuff to do there; we’ve swam with sharks, went scuba diving, and snorkeling- I can’t wait to try new adventurous things to do that we haven’t done before.”

With many exciting events happening, such as traveling out of state or out of the country, some may rather just stay within Missouri and attend some of the admirable spots the state has to offer. Sophomore Kady Garrett loves the outdoors, along with reuniting with some family members she may have not seen in a while.

“For my spring break, I’m going down to the Lake of the Ozarks with my family; I love going down there because of my grandparents, they have a little paddle boat, and they have a little condo that my family and I stay at anytime we go to visit,” Kady said. “I’m looking forward to mainly spending time with my family and admiring the atmosphere because it is a really nice place where we can all just come together and spend time with one another.”

Despite all of the fun things to do, some people genuinely have no clue what to do whatsoever. While that’s more than okay, Garrett gives advice to those that want to do something fun and enjoyable, but may not know what to do exactly.

“Honestly? Just go outside and enjoy nature, the weather is supposedly going to be extremely nice during spring break,” Garrett said, “Whenever I’m bored, I love just going outside and sitting underneath a tree, probably just lounge around with friends as well. Basically just enjoy nature and the nice temperatures while it lasts.”