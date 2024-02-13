The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

How to Avoid Getting Sick this Winter

Several strategies to help you avoid missing school
Ian Rashleigh, Staff Reporter
February 13, 2024
How+to+Avoid+Getting+Sick+this+Winter
The Cold Season is Here!
The Cold Season is Here!

While the wintertime is full of breathtaking sights, fun in the snow, as well as the holidays being right around the corner, several students start to miss days at school partly due to being sick. However following these tips is a good way t0 decrease your chances of getting sick, missing school, and having to make up classwork!

Dress for the Weather
Dress for the Weather

As many may know, going out in the cold without proper insulation can result in a runny nose or illness. Yet the cold doesn't actually make you sick, so what is the real problem? The truth is that when the body is exposed to cold for a extended period of time, the immune system cannot serve its purpose as well, making you more susceptible to catching a virus. The solution is simply just to wear proper clothing when you go out in the cold to lower the chance of you catching something, a solution offered by sophomore Kristina Kurami.

"Wear a hat to keep your head warm," Kurami said. "Jackets, layering is also good."

 

Wash Your Hands
Wash Your Hands

According to Spanish teacher Mrs. Jennifer Miller, this is one of the most effective ways of avoiding illness.
"I sanitize and wash my hands constantly," Mrs. Miller said. "I try to stay away from the people that have been sick."
You've heard it in cooking class, in science experiments, everywhere. Effective washing is a key way to significantly decrease the chances of a virus getting into your system. After touching something several people have touched, or being around people who are sick, wash your hands as soon as possible.

Get Plenty of Rest
Get Plenty of Rest

"No rest for the weary" is not the way to go. No matter if you've almost won in a video game or you think: " I'll watch just one more video", the proper amount of sleep is something to be taken seriously, a fact presented by school nurse Mrs. Sara Mawell, on the issue with kids and sleeping habits.

"A lot of kids don't get good sleep at night," Maxwell said.

 

 

 

Drink Plenty of Water
Drink Plenty of Water

Another great way to avoid getting sick, brought up by another school nurse, Mrs. Christy Gerling is drinking a healthy amount of water.

"The two most important things are rest and drinking fluids," Mrs. Gerling said.

For those wondering why simply drinking water would help prevent sickness, water can flush out toxins and pathogens, and also help keep pathogens from entering your body in the first place.

What if I am Sick?
What if I am Sick?

According to school nurses Mrs. Christy Gerling and Mrs. Sara Maxwell, the quickest way to recover is getting enough rest and fluids to flush the virus out of your body. Resting gives your body a chance to recover and also fight off the infection so you can get back to everyday activities without the worry of getting other people sick.
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Entertain
This infographic shows who FHC thinks are the best football players in their respective positions. Each pie chart is measuring a different position.
The New Fantasy World
John McClain crawls though an air vent like Santa Claus as he avoids bullets from below. Photo courtesy of Entertainment Weekly
Yippee-Ki-Yay! 'Tis the Season for 'Die Hard'
Senior Robert Peel playing the game by RobTop Games, Geometry Dash, a game where you tap to make a cube jump, among other features. He is currently playing a level that is the pre-2.2 update.
Across Platforms and through the Platformer
Tonisha LaMartina grabs a student paper slip that holds the chosen ‘briefcase’.
DECA Reigns Supreme
Chad sticks his head up in a playful mood bringing smiles and laughter to the many student gathered around to watch him. “You can tell them apart [by their size]. Chad is a little bit bigger than the other one. Chads kind of a meanie, so if theyre interacting with each other, typically hes the one thats stepping on Franklin.
Therapeutic Turtles
One of the lunch options at FHC is breakfast for lunch. This meal was sausage, egg, and cheese burritos served with tater tots on the side.
Food Fight!

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *