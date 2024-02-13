How+to+Avoid+Getting+Sick+this+Winter

Dress for the Weather

As many may know, going out in the cold without proper insulation can result in a runny nose or illness. Yet the cold doesn't actually make you sick, so what is the real problem? The truth is that when the body is exposed to cold for a extended period of time, the immune system cannot serve its purpose as well, making you more susceptible to catching a virus. The solution is simply just to wear proper clothing when you go out in the cold to lower the chance of you catching something, a solution offered by sophomore Kristina Kurami.

"Wear a hat to keep your head warm," Kurami said. "Jackets, layering is also good."