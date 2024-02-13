How+to+Avoid+Getting+Sick+this+Winter

While the wintertime is full of breathtaking sights, fun in the snow, as well as the holidays being right around the corner, several students start to miss days at school partly due to being sick. However following these tips is a good way t0 decrease your chances of getting sick, missing school, and having to make up classwork!
As many may know, going out in the cold without proper insulation can result in a runny nose or illness. Yet the cold doesn't actually make you sick, so what is the real problem? The truth is that when the body is exposed to cold for a extended period of time, the immune system cannot serve its purpose as well, making you more susceptible to catching a virus. The solution is simply just to wear proper clothing when you go out in the cold to lower the chance of you catching something, a solution offered by sophomore Kristina Kurami.
"Wear a hat to keep your head warm," Kurami said. "Jackets, layering is also good."
According to Spanish teacher Mrs. Jennifer Miller, this is one of the most effective ways of avoiding illness.
"I sanitize and wash my hands constantly," Mrs. Miller said. "I try to stay away from the people that have been sick."
You've heard it in cooking class, in science experiments, everywhere. Effective washing is a key way to significantly decrease the chances of a virus getting into your system. After touching something several people have touched, or being around people who are sick, wash your hands as soon as possible.
"No rest for the weary" is not the way to go. No matter if you've almost won in a video game or you think: " I'll watch just one more video", the proper amount of sleep is something to be taken seriously, a fact presented by school nurse Mrs. Sara Mawell, on the issue with kids and sleeping habits.
"A lot of kids don't get good sleep at night," Maxwell said.
Another great way to avoid getting sick, brought up by another school nurse, Mrs. Christy Gerling is drinking a healthy amount of water.
"The two most important things are rest and drinking fluids," Mrs. Gerling said.
For those wondering why simply drinking water would help prevent sickness, water can flush out toxins and pathogens, and also help keep pathogens from entering your body in the first place.
According to school nurses Mrs. Christy Gerling and Mrs. Sara Maxwell, the quickest way to recover is getting enough rest and fluids to flush the virus out of your body. Resting gives your body a chance to recover and also fight off the infection so you can get back to everyday activities without the worry of getting other people sick.