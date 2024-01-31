The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

On My Own Pedestal

Putting myself first has allowed me to determine my future without outside influences
Emme Bernard, Print Editor-in-Chief
January 31, 2024
On+My+Own+Pedestal

I was sitting at my friend’s dining room table for her birthday dinner. We were all talking about college and she said she was going to Mizzou. For months she had been talking about other schools, but when she said she was going to Mizzou, I knew she was going for her boyfriend. 

I couldn’t believe she based such a huge decision on her boyfriend, but I was proud of her nonetheless because she was happy about it. While I watch some of my friends follow the direction of their significant other, I have become perfectly content in creating my own path for myself and putting my needs before anyone else’s. 

The fact of the matter is, teens live in a casual hookup world where actual committed relationships are seen as rarities. And while I have experienced every relationship under the sun (fling, relationship, situationship), the relationship I have had with myself and my friends has always been more important than any truly romantic relationship. 

Putting myself first and putting myself on a pedestal was the best decision I ever made for myself. I am the only person who will follow me through my entire life and I want to make sure I make myself happy. And while other relationships are important, I wholeheartedly believe the relationship you have with yourself far exceeds any other relationship. 

This school year, I have been able to plan for my future and college goals without any thought about who I was leaving behind and without any influence from my peers or romantic partners. Putting yourself first comes with so many benefits that will eventually help you down the line with other relationships.

Because I am only 17 years old. I am figuring out my life, and quite frankly, I am not ready to give up myself completely to another person. I want to be able to grow, learn, make mistakes, all on my own, so that when I am out of college, and on my own, I will be independent enough and strong enough to help someone else too. 

I’m going to turn my tassel this June without all the soapy high school romance cliches others have experienced, but getting to choose my future solely based on myself has been even more fulfilling. I get to move to a city I’ve always wanted to live in and I don’t have to worry about what guy I am leaving behind. I’ve never been my crush’s first choice, but I get to choose where I go. 

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Voice
Apathetic Assumptions
Apathetic Assumptions
John McClain crawls though an air vent like Santa Claus as he avoids bullets from below. Photo courtesy of Entertainment Weekly
Yippee-Ki-Yay! 'Tis the Season for 'Die Hard'
An illustration representing my present self, standing besides my past self in 2019. The clocks surround the two figures, being a constant reminder that time really has flown by. Illustration by Moth Payne.
Let Time Flow Its Course
My dad takes out his phone to snap a picture of me as we wait for the results of my X-Ray. We werent expecting in that moment to receive the news that I had broken my foot. Photo courtesy of Ava Schriber.
The Journey Of An Injury
Mrs. Solverud laughs with her alto section during chamber choir. She has built a relationship with all of these students and knows them well.
Mentoring Beyond Curriculum
At My Snapping Point
At My Snapping Point

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *