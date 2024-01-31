On+My+Own+Pedestal

I was sitting at my friend’s dining room table for her birthday dinner. We were all talking about college and she said she was going to Mizzou. For months she had been talking about other schools, but when she said she was going to Mizzou, I knew she was going for her boyfriend.

I couldn’t believe she based such a huge decision on her boyfriend, but I was proud of her nonetheless because she was happy about it. While I watch some of my friends follow the direction of their significant other, I have become perfectly content in creating my own path for myself and putting my needs before anyone else’s.

The fact of the matter is, teens live in a casual hookup world where actual committed relationships are seen as rarities. And while I have experienced every relationship under the sun (fling, relationship, situationship), the relationship I have had with myself and my friends has always been more important than any truly romantic relationship.

Putting myself first and putting myself on a pedestal was the best decision I ever made for myself. I am the only person who will follow me through my entire life and I want to make sure I make myself happy. And while other relationships are important, I wholeheartedly believe the relationship you have with yourself far exceeds any other relationship.

This school year, I have been able to plan for my future and college goals without any thought about who I was leaving behind and without any influence from my peers or romantic partners. Putting yourself first comes with so many benefits that will eventually help you down the line with other relationships.

Because I am only 17 years old. I am figuring out my life, and quite frankly, I am not ready to give up myself completely to another person. I want to be able to grow, learn, make mistakes, all on my own, so that when I am out of college, and on my own, I will be independent enough and strong enough to help someone else too.

I’m going to turn my tassel this June without all the soapy high school romance cliches others have experienced, but getting to choose my future solely based on myself has been even more fulfilling. I get to move to a city I’ve always wanted to live in and I don’t have to worry about what guy I am leaving behind. I’ve never been my crush’s first choice, but I get to choose where I go.