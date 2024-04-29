A Gloomy Gathering

Gallery • 11 Photos Audrey Webb Seniors Joshua Hayes and Ally Brower laugh together as they go out into the middle of the gym to be recognized for being on prom court at the spring pep assembly on April 11.

At the spring pep assembly on April 11, many students are left with a bittersweet feeling as this will be the final assembly of their high school careers. Senior Sam Hantack expresses how poignant this pep assembly is for her and what each one has meant to her throughout her high school journey.

“I am very sad this pep assembly is my last and I am going to miss all of my friends,” says Hantack.“These pep assemblies truly mean so much to me especially since I am on the dance team because I feel like I have a purpose to get the student section hype.”

Even though it is saddening that the senior’s journeys at FHC are soon coming to an end, it only sets the stage for each individual’s future that they have to come. They may miss the people whom they made friendships and connections with along the way, but these memories which have been made will always stay with them.