Jamming With Jeans

A critical look at the hatred for jeans
Abby Myers, Staff ReporterMay 26, 2024
Madison Scott
A pile of jeans lays folded on a clothing rack. These jeans have been abandoned and their owner has forgotten the joy that they can bring.

I was absolutely appalled by what I had just heard. I was standing in line to use the bathroom during lunch, so of course the line was long. I heard 3 girls across the bathroom using the most slanderous speech I had ever heard. They were conversing about how much they hate jeans. I could not believe my ears. How could anyone ever hate jeans- the ever favorite object of my heart? It took everything within me to not lecture these girls about just how wrong they were. Jeans did not deserve the hate they were receiving from these girls. Instead of those girls, I will lecture you, dear reader, about why you should at least consider appreciating jeans and all they have to offer. 

First, let’s address the obvious. Many individuals have very hateful feelings towards jeans because they claim that they are uncomfortable. To this I raise my claim- jeans are not uncomfortable, you just have not found the right jeans. The feel of a pair of jeans that perfectly fit is unmatchable. If you find jeans uncomfortable, you are either wearing the wrong pair or the wrong brand. When you’re wearing a pair of cheaply made jeans and two sizes too small, of course you’re going to think jeans are uncomfortable! To fully comprehend all that jeans have to offer, you need to be wearing the pair of jeans that are right for you. For example, my favorite pair of jeans is a lightwashed pair I bought from H and M before school started this year. These jeans are my favorite because they manage to fit me perfectly! They fit my waist and aren’t too long (which as a short person, is something that is very hard to find). 

Second, jeans are the easiest way to look more presentable. When you wear jeans, you will always look more put together. I constantly have people ask me how I make the effort to put an outfit together every day. When in reality, I just rotate the same 6 pairs of jeans every day. Wearing jeans is a simple way to look like you put a lot of effort into your outfit when in all actuality, the choice to wear jeans takes about ten seconds. Why would you ever be against a clothing item that can so effortlessly make you look ten times more put together! 

Third, when you invest in a good pair of jeans they last. We live in a consumerist society, where we buy cheap clothes because they are easily available, but they don’t last. Outfits from places like SHEIN and even Target have been known to deteriorate quite quickly. With jeans, you don’t have to risk this problem! Jeans are made to last, so when you find that perfect pair of jeans, you can feel safe knowing that they will last you a lifetime – or longer! 

And finally, Jeans should become a pivotal part of your wardrobe because they are more eco-friendly. As I said earlier, our society is very consumerist. With that, clothing trends come and go as quickly as you can tie your shoes. However, jeans, in some sort of way, are always in style. The type of jeans that are ‘trendy’ (for example, skinny, baggy, or bell bottom) may change every once in a while, but you can always count on some style of jeans being on trend. This cheaply made clothing, once not popular anymore, mainly goes to the dump when people decide they don’t want it any more. The durability and long lasting ‘trendiness’ of jeans means they are much less likely to go to a landfill, because people are willing to hang onto a pair of jeans for longer knowing that they will always be in style, and will stand the test of time. Why would you stand for the slander of such an eco-friendly piece of clothing? 

While my love for jeans is immense, I recognize that for many others, their feelings are not as strong. However, I hope that within this story, you’ve found a reason to take another chance on a pair of jeans you haven’t worn in a while. I hope you come to understand that the abandoned pair of jeans in the back of your closet are deserving of your love, admiration, and a front spot within your wardrobe. But most of all, I hope to see you wearing a pair of jeans tomorrow. 

 

#STOP THE JEAN HATE

