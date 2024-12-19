“Phone Jail” Failures

Cell phones have become an integral part of daily life for students, and banning them in schools fails to recognize their potential benefits. These devices are not just tools for social interaction; they can enhance learning experiences and promote educational engagement. With access to a wealth of information at their fingertips, students can use their phones to conduct research, collaborate with peers, and expand their understanding of subjects in real time.

Sophomore Keliyah Haslett feels that without our phones, we wouldn’t be able to communicate with our parents if something was to go wrong, know if we needed to be picked up for an academic activity after school, or ask for a ride home.

“Whenever I’m at school, I start to not feel good and I want to talk to my mother. In some of my classes we have a cell phone jail and it’s hard for me to reach out to her when I really need her at the moment and my phone is being taken away from me,” Haslett said.

Teachers don’t always say to put our cellphones away but the majority of the time, they do. For example, when a student may be done with all of their school work and have nothing else to do some teacher may ask them to not even be on their phones at all after they’re done and they may feel as if it’s not fair when they’ve finished all their work.

Sophomore Jordyn Leach feels as if there should be a time when we should be able to have our phone and a time when we should actually be focused on what is happening in class instead of being on our phones.

“Sometimes for me when I’m at school my phone is on Do Not Disturb so I can focus during school, but sometimes when I’m not doing anything or have finished and completed my work I tend to get on my phone and just play games or listen to music. I do think banning phones is the right choice but I do feel like we should be more focused in class,” Leach said.

Our phones can be a distraction but at the same time everyone needs them. For school work, talking to parents, submitting homework, and so much more.

“I don’t think we should have our cell phones banned, but i do feel and understand why teachers tell us why we need to get off of them because i can admit myself they are a distraction and we do need to be focused but when there is free time and we actually don’t have work to do instead of saying were done just to get on our phones, then we should be able to get on them,” Haslett said.





