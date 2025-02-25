Low Iron, High Spirits

Following a short phone call, I walk back to my lunch table in a mix of shock and realization. My expression tells my friends all they need to know–our suspicion was correct. I had been told I was severely anemic, which explained the dizziness and weakness I had been feeling for the past few months. I spent the rest of the day researching and putting together the pieces that should have revealed this diagnosis long ago.

Anemia is a condition in which the blood doesn’t have enough healthy red blood cells and hemoglobin. There are multiple types, each having its own causes and symptoms. I have iron-deficiency anemia which, like the name suggests, is caused by a lack of iron within the body, leading to dizziness, extreme fatigue,weakness, headaches, and shortness of breath.

Anemia affects many people with an estimated 9.3% of people over the age of 2 suffering from the condition. According to the National Center of Health and Nutrition, anemia is more prevalent in women than men with 13% of females having it as opposed to 5.5% of males.

The percentages of people with anemia also changes with age; for men it has been found that those 60 and older have the highest percentage of anemia cases and men between the ages of 12 and 19 had the lowest percentage. Although the percentage of women 60 and older is consistent with the percentage of men, the distribution by age differs for women as the age range with the highest percentage of cases occurs within adolescents from the ages of 12 to 19.

I fall into this category of anemic women, having been undiagnosed until I was 16. Like many of the girls my age, I was not born with anemia, but rather obtained it over time. Lack of nutrition and sufficient amounts of food led my blood cells to slowly lose iron,eventually leading to iron-deficiency anemia.

Since the deficiency slowly built up over time, the symptoms managed to hide themselves as they worsened at a pace that was obnoxiously slow. It wasn’t until a failed attempt to donate blood that I found out I was anemic. During a school-run blood drive, I was told that my hemoglobin was too low to donate, leading me to take a blood test which revealed just how iron-deficient my blood was.

The most consistent symptoms I have are dizziness and headaches, although I experience shortness of breath and muscle weakness when I exercise or am in high elevations. I’ve also noticed that I bruise very easily, for example, my leg is covered in bruises from simply getting in and out of the pool during swim practice .

For a while I just assumed I was out of shape, as any amount of running would cause me to lose my breath and gasp for air even after consistent practice. One of the biggest hints to my anemia came on a hike I took in Colorado, during which I could not catch my breath, no matter how long I would stop and attempt to regain a steady breathing rhythm.

Since my diagnosis I have worked on bettering my nutrition by focusing on getting more protein and iron rich foods while making sure I consistently consume the proper amount of calories a day. I’ve also begun taking iron supplements which also assist in getting my blood cells healthy again.

Thankfully anemia is curable; however, I have a lot more ground to cover when it comes to getting my blood back to normal. Since it took me as long as it did to be diagnosed, my recovery time will likely take longer than average because the iron deficiency only worsened over time.

With proper nutrition and discipline I will be able to leave anemia in the past, but until then I will continue to adapt and overcome the challenges that come with iron-deficiency anemia.





