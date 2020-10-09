Softball Team Strikes Out Competition with Near Record Breaking Win

Gallery | 8 Photos Home run hit by Alyssa

The softball team gave it their all on Oct.5. Our team celebrated their senior night with their one senior Marissa Jones getting her medal. The team fought hard this game and ended with a score of 11-4, almost breaking their previous record of 12-9. One team mate, Alyssa Haile, even hit a home run this game putting the team in the lead. With how our team crushed the competition we are all on the edge of our seats for next game. We all have suffered from quarantine recently, and the softball team is happy to have the sport as an escape.

“It’s a good stress reliever,” Haile said. “Really helps you get in the zone, it’s like a different reality.”

Go support the team on Oct.10 at 4:15 Fort Zumwalt East.