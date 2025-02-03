Henderson and Radeke: November Athletes of the Month

Senior Addie Henderson – Varsity Volleyball

Q: What sports do you play?

Henderson: I play volleyball and basketball.

Q: What position do you play?

Henderson: I’m a DS or libero. Our junior year I was a DS, which is a defensive specialist. And then senior year I was libero.

Q: When did you start playing volleyball?

Henderson: I want to say probably fifth grade, maybe.

Q: What’s kept you sticking with it?

Henderson: I like how much energy it brings with our teammates. Like, there’s something always going on, but then also you get a break after the point’s over. So it’s exciting, and then you get a break. It just keeps going like that. So I like that.

Q: What kind of challenges do you face as a high school student-athlete?

Henderson: Definitely like the schoolwork balance that you have to keep up with, like focusing on your family and then friendships, and then school, and then also sports, which is definitely the hardest part. Just finding a good balance between all of that.

Q: What has been the greatest moment of your volleyball career?

Henderson: I would probably say winning districts last year, as a junior, against St. Joe at home. I think that was probably one of the biggest game atmospheres I’ve been a part of. So that was fun.

Q: What makes you a good player?

Henderson: I think just my leadership. And also playing multiple sports, it’s easy to compare them. [You can] see what you need to work on, like with leadership, and also what you’re good at. [I bring] both those aspects onto the floor and just being a good, coachable teammate and helping others when it’s needed, and also just keeping my teammates around me close.

Q: How has volleyball changed who you are?