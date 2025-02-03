Categories:

Henderson and Radeke: November Athletes of the Month

Q and A with Addie Henderson (volleyball) and Chase Radeke (soccer)
February 3, 2025
Left: Following a drawn-out point, senior Addie Henderson and her team jump and cheer in excitement. (Sophie Rosser) Right: Sophomore Chase Radeke dribbles up the field. (Madi Scott)
Senior Addie Henderson tosses the ball lightly in the air, her eyes always following the ball. She then served the ball to the opposing team and the Spartans were able to gain another point.
Senior Addie Henderson – Varsity Volleyball

Q: What sports do you play?

Henderson: I play volleyball and basketball.

 

Q: What position do you play?

Henderson: I’m a DS or libero. Our junior year I was a DS, which is a defensive specialist. And then senior year I was libero. 

 

Q: When did you start playing volleyball?

Henderson: I want to say probably fifth grade, maybe. 

 

Q: What’s kept you sticking with it?

Henderson: I like how much energy it brings with our teammates. Like, there’s something always going on, but then also you get a break after the point’s over. So it’s exciting, and then you get a break. It just keeps going like that. So I like that.

 

Q: What kind of challenges do you face as a high school student-athlete?

Henderson: Definitely like the schoolwork balance that you have to keep up with, like focusing on your family and then friendships, and then school, and then also sports, which is definitely the hardest part.  Just finding a good balance between all of that. 

 

Q: What has been the greatest moment of your volleyball career? 

Henderson: I would probably say winning districts last year, as a junior, against St. Joe at home. I think that was probably one of the biggest game atmospheres I’ve been a part of. So that was fun. 

 

Q: What makes you a good player? 

Henderson: I think just my leadership. And also playing multiple sports, it’s easy to compare them. [You can] see what you need to work on, like with leadership, and also what you’re good at. [I bring] both those aspects onto the floor and just being a good, coachable teammate and helping others when it’s needed, and also just keeping my teammates around me close. 

 

Q: How has volleyball changed who you are?

Henderson: I would say it’s definitely taught me a lot of lessons. From each year of playing high school volleyball, something different has happened. It’s definitely made me a better person in the bigger picture, just like how I handled the different challenges and experiences.

In a chase to the ball sophomore Chase Radeke prepares to strike it. His hustle got him to the ball before the other team.
Sophomore Chase Radeke – Varsity Soccer

Q: What sports do you play?

Radeke: baseball and soccer.

 

Q: For soccer, what position are you?

Radeke: Center back. 

 

Q: When did you start playing soccer? 

Radeke: When I was three.

 

 Q: What’s made you stick with soccer?

Radeke: I like making friends, and I just like the sport, honestly. I like playing.

 

Q: What do you like about it?

Radeke: It’s fast paced. It’s boring to watch, but it’s really fun to play in. 

 

Q: What kind of challenges have you faced as a high school student-athlete?

Radeke:  It’s kind of hard to balance your time…like homework and practice every day and just stuff like that. 

 

Q: How do you deal with it?

Radeke: I just get my work done and then I practice late, so I just do it before practice. 

 

Q:What was the greatest moment of your season this year?

Radeke:  I think our team was better than what we thought we were going to be.

 

Q: If you met someone who had never heard of soccer, how would you describe it to them?

Radeke: Fast-paced, fun and just enjoyable.

 

Q: What makes you a great soccer player? 

Radeke: I think I’m hard working, and that’s basically all you need. Yeah, hard work honestly.

 

Q: What makes you a good teammate? 

Radeke: You’ve just got to stay positive and always look on the bright side, and you can always just get better, not let your team down. 

 

Q: Do you think soccer has changed who you are?

 Radeke: Yeah, I think it has a little bit. I think I’m more… I think I’m [better with] communication. I think I’m better at that by making all these friends and just talking.



In a chase to the ball sophomore Chase Radeke prepares to strike it. His hustle got him to the ball before the other team. (Sophia Allen)
