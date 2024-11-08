Ending the Season With Optimism

Gallery • 9 Photos Madison Scott During the game at Francis Howell, sophomore Jackson Chartrand tackles the opposing team. Chartrand was able to stop the play and prevent the opposing team from gaining more yardage.

Although students weren’t in school for the week for fall break, the after school activities still continued. On Oct 21, the boys junior varsity football team played at Francis Howell with the final score being 42-6. Although the Spartans took a loss this game, quarterback Brody McAllister reflects on the way his attitude affects his performance on the field.

“The more bad thoughts I have, and the more negative I think, the worse we are going to do. So there is really no point.” McAllister says.

McAllister attempts to keep a positive attitude throughout the game. This can help influence the rest of his team as he has a major impact on his teammates since he is the quarterback. As the boys JV football wraps up their season, they have one more game on Oct 28. at home versus Washington.





