Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

After a landslide victory, the junior varsity football team celebrated their win against Washington when the game ended with a score of 26-3. When asked how he felt about his performance Sophomore Kristian Hollis accentuates how the win was a team effort between all the players and could not have been done without teamwork.
“I feel like I performed pretty well, but it was like a team effort… we played as a team in the first and second half,” Hollis said.
This was a victorious last game to end the season so there will not be another game until the next football season in fall 2025.