Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

Addison Yeaton, Staff Photographer November 8, 2024
The team stands on the field while they patiently wait for their opponents to get in position so they can play. Between each play, the players are given a moment to recollect and breathe.

After a landslide victory, the junior varsity football team celebrated their win against Washington when the game ended with a score of 26-3.  When asked how he felt about his performance Sophomore Kristian Hollis accentuates how the win was a team effort between all the players and could not have been done without teamwork.

“I feel like I performed pretty well, but it was like a team effort… we played as a team in the first and second half,” Hollis said.

This was a victorious last game to end the season so there will not be another game until the next football season in fall 2025.

