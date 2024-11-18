The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Swimming Straight to State

Byline photo of Summer Suarez
Summer Suarez, Photo Assignments EditorNovember 18, 2024
5D9A9347
Summer Suarez
Aadit Mehta swims breaststroke during his individual event, taking long breaths in between each stroke. For breaststroke, the swimmers keep their chest and torso from moving in order to move quicker.

The boys varsity swim team took on Fort Zumwalt East and Francis Howell North in a tri-meet on Oct. 28 at the St. Peters Rec Plex. With many swimmers placing first in their events, the team took home first place. Senior Aadit Mehta has made a community within the varsity swim team over the past four years. 

“ [I love] doing well in relays together because, like, that’s one where we all share that win and it’s a lot of fun to see the last person finish, “ Mehta said. “ It’s great to have that memory as a team.” 

Ending off the season, Aadit Mehta, junior Andy Morelock, junior Jack Schmutz and freshman Dryden Finley qualified to compete at state. Although only Finley placed, the team worked hard this year to be able to qualify.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Two players race for the ball, trying to obtain it for a goal. The boys were very concentrated in making sure they could get the ball, and defend the ball at the same time.
Showing Central's Sportsmanship
During the game at Francis Howell, sophomore Jackson Chartrand tackles the opposing team. Chartrand was able to stop the play and prevent the opposing team from gaining more yardage.
Ending the Season With Optimism
Junior Aiden Bellanger receives a water bottle from the water boy and takes a moment to hydrate before halftime ends. It is very important to stay hydrated during any physical activity and it is the water boy’s responsibility to fill and carry bottles to have on hand for all the players.
Teamwork Makes the Dream Work
More in Showcase
Senior Layni Murray speaking to her fellow NAHS members at their officer elections on Sep. 30, 2024. As a member of the club for a majority of high school, Murray was elected president in the 2023-24 school year and decided to run again for her senior year.
Steering the Herd
Fortnite Chapter 1 default skin holding a bolt-action sniper rifle, in its original ascetic design, watching over the original Fortnite season map. Chapter 1 Reboot OG Fortnite will be coming back for the second time since 2023 on Dec 6. Courtesy of Epic Games
Battle Bus Conversations with the Fortnite OG Squad
Hall monitor Caleb Saldana stands watching as students walk through the halls. "I make sure that kids are getting to class on time and make sure nobody's vaping in the bathrooms," Saldana said. Building principals have been working with teachers to keep down the number of students in the hallway during class time.
Deck the Halls
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal