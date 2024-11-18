Swimming Straight to State

Gallery • 10 Photos Summer Suarez Aadit Mehta swims breaststroke during his individual event, taking long breaths in between each stroke. For breaststroke, the swimmers keep their chest and torso from moving in order to move quicker.

The boys varsity swim team took on Fort Zumwalt East and Francis Howell North in a tri-meet on Oct. 28 at the St. Peters Rec Plex. With many swimmers placing first in their events, the team took home first place. Senior Aadit Mehta has made a community within the varsity swim team over the past four years.

“ [I love] doing well in relays together because, like, that’s one where we all share that win and it’s a lot of fun to see the last person finish, “ Mehta said. “ It’s great to have that memory as a team.”

Ending off the season, Aadit Mehta, junior Andy Morelock, junior Jack Schmutz and freshman Dryden Finley qualified to compete at state. Although only Finley placed, the team worked hard this year to be able to qualify.