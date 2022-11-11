State-Bound Swimmers

Gallery | 12 Photos Andy Morelock flies out of the water.

In honor of the participation of the Boys’ Swim and Dive team at state yesterday, let’s flashback to GACs where the Spartan swimmers qualified. On Tuesday Oct. 24th, the swim team participated in GACs where five swimmers met state times in their three relays. Though they did not receive medals at state, the boys ended their season on a strong note. Congratulations to seniors Konnor Eslinger, Sam Fallert, Jeremiah Gabel, sophomore Aadit Mehta, and freshman Andy Morelock! Perhaps the most impressive feat was the qualification of freshman Andy Morelock. He explains the significance of this accomplishment being one of the youngest teammates.

“Making state as a freshman is important to me,” Morelock says. “I think it shows that just because I’m younger doesn’t mean I’m less capable than my older teammates.”

With the season finally coming to a close, the lowerclassmen will overtake the team as the seniors are sent off for college. It’s safe to say the team is in great hands. Here’s to a great season!