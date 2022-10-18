Sweet Senior Night Victory

Gallery | 17 Photos Senior Konnor Eslinger holds his head high and walks through the tunnel his teammates create.

To celebrate their senior night, The Boys’ Swim and Dive team faced off against the Holt High Indians in a home meet on Wednesday, October 5th. The Spartans took home their first victory of the season after honoring their four dedicated seniors. Senior Brenden Czigler reflects on the significance of his first senior win.

“It feels like our hard work has paid off,” Czigler said. “All of the seniors have been training really hard since freshman year.”

Rolling with their momentum, the Spartan swim team will take on GACs next. Join the boys October 22nd through the 25th at the St. Peters Rec-Plex to support them as they compete.