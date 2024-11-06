Splash and Dash

Gallery • 12 Photos Sophia Allen Preparing to dive into the pool, freshman Dryden Finley gets into the diving position. He swam the butterfly following his entrance into the pool.

Over the fall break the boys swim team did not let up, competing against Fort Zumwalt North Oct. 21. The boys push themselves hard and practice quite often to succeed in their sport. Freshman Dryden Finley claims the late practices are the hardest part about being on the team.

“Swimming from eight to ten at night and not being able to get sleep and waking up at 7:20 and only getting six hours of sleep makes it hard to get good practices in and work hard so that I can actually prepare for conference and state. It’s gonna be difficult,” Finley said.

With state coming up mid-November, the boys continue to practice relentlessly at late hours so they can best be prepared to compete.

