Against the Tide

Jackson Koziatek, Staff PhotographerOctober 5, 2023
Swim
Jackson Koziatek
Junior Connor Casey pushes forward. Fighting to win, he propels himself to the finish line.

The boys swim team gathered at the St. Peters Rec Plex on Tuesday, Sept. 26, to race the Timberland boys swim team. Though they swam very well, the Spartans lost. Nonetheless, many good things came out of the meet, and the team is back and ready to win. Junior Aadit Mehta describes how the loss helped the swimmers get better, and what they improved upon.

“Overall as a team we improved, like on one of our relays that we’re trying to take to state. We dropped two seconds from our time, and we’ve been having practices nonstop for the past two or three weeks so we’ve had a lot of time to improve, and that work paid off because we dropped two seconds, which is really hard to do for swim,” Mehta said.

Following a tough loss, the Spartans are ready to dive back in at their next event, the COMO Invitational, at the Mizzou Aquatic Center on Friday, September 29.

 
