Dropping the Ball in Overtime

Kami Twitty, Staff PhotographerNovember 6, 2024
Kami Twitty
Freshman Kyle Goughenour stretches his leg back seconds before he sends the ball flashing towards the goal. When the Spartans were on offense, they were laser-focused on sending the ball to their teammates to score a goal.

The junior varsity boys soccer played their last game of the season on Oct. 30, the team anticipated ending the season with a successful game after many practices and wins throughout the season. The game, held at Fort Zumwalt South, was tied throughout the majority of the first and second halves. Many of the players felt a strong sense of confidence in their ability to win. Some players believe that might be the explanation for the final loss, with Fort Zumwalt South winning 4-3. One junior varsity player, sophomore Dominic Hartwell feels especially disappointed with how the game came to a close. 

 “It was very physical. I feel like we could have won but we didn’t hold our heads high. We felt like we were going to win it,” sophomore Dominic Hartwell said.

While the final game of the season did not end as the Spartans hoped, the team gave their all to the ‘24 season and many of them are proud of the work they put in with their fellow teammates. 

