The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Persevering Through the Pressure

Byline photo of Audrey Webb
Audrey Webb, Staff Photographer September 24, 2024
IMG_1389-Enhanced-NR
Audrey Webb
Senior Josh Stuhlman dodges the player attempting to slide and kick the ball at the game against Francis Howell North. While dodging the player Stuhlman also kicks the ball to a teammate nearby on Sept. 10.

A long-fought game on Sept. 10 with a score of 0 to 0 eventually ended in a series of penalty kicks and the Spartans coming out on top against Francis Howell North. Senior Josh Stuhlman talks about what the team does when they encounter such a lengthy game as they had on this Tuesday night which lasted almost 3 hours.

“When the game gets long and we go into overtime, we huddle up and the team hypes each other up which makes everyone want to play harder,” Stuhlman says.

The boy’s soccer team continued to play the game with as much effort as possible and secured the win with a penalty kick. Although the team doesn’t practice penalty kicks often, they were still able to persevere and eventually make the perfect shot. After their win, the boys continue to practice and improve before their next game on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Seniors and good friends, Nadia Manuchev and Rylie Schaefermeier, tap their racquets after a double match against Troy. Tapping racquets after a play is a way of saying “good job” or “keep it up” to encourage and motivate your teammates.
Serving up a Win Against Troy
Ending the set, freshman Ashley Hayes smashes the ball and sends it flying over the net, landing in between the two players from Helias. This was during Hayes’ first double match of the day.
Golden Girls
Senior Landen Mouser shakes the water from his hair and face after dousing himself in water with the pick. During the game against Festus high school on Sep. 6, Mouser’s hard work helped play a key role in the Spartan’s first quarter touchdown.
A Home Turf Tragedy
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal