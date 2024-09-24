Persevering Through the Pressure

Gallery • 10 Photos Audrey Webb Senior Josh Stuhlman dodges the player attempting to slide and kick the ball at the game against Francis Howell North. While dodging the player Stuhlman also kicks the ball to a teammate nearby on Sept. 10.

A long-fought game on Sept. 10 with a score of 0 to 0 eventually ended in a series of penalty kicks and the Spartans coming out on top against Francis Howell North. Senior Josh Stuhlman talks about what the team does when they encounter such a lengthy game as they had on this Tuesday night which lasted almost 3 hours.

“When the game gets long and we go into overtime, we huddle up and the team hypes each other up which makes everyone want to play harder,” Stuhlman says.

The boy’s soccer team continued to play the game with as much effort as possible and secured the win with a penalty kick. Although the team doesn’t practice penalty kicks often, they were still able to persevere and eventually make the perfect shot. After their win, the boys continue to practice and improve before their next game on Tuesday, Sept. 24.