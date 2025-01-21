The online home of the Central Focus

Mensations

Ava Reyes and Layci KenoyerJanuary 21, 2025

During Homecoming week, to raise school spirit, the varsity Sensations senior girls choreographed a dance for a group of senior boys, called the Senior Showmen. This group performed at the pep assembly and the Homecoming football game. This video shows the perspective of the coaches and the dancers, and the processes they went through.

