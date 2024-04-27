The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
A+pair+of+glasses+lay+on+the+grass.+These+district+approved+glasses+are+the+ones+worn+during+the+eclipse%2C+making+sure+students+can+responsibly+watch+a+show.
Gallery8 Photos
Laila Alkhatib
A pair of glasses lay on the grass. These district approved glasses are the ones worn during the eclipse, making sure students can responsibly watch a show.

Togetherness Throughout the Universe

Laila Alkhatib, Staff PhotographerApril 27, 2024

 

As of April 8, students gather excitedly with protective eyewear to view the solar eclipse. Guided by teachers, they watch the moon pass over the sun, marveling at the celestial show. Together, they share the experience, capturing memories and bonding over the wonder of the cosmic event.

Freshman Chloe Barret has a very interesting perspective on the eclipse. “It made me feel something for once” said Barret. Which is basically her of talking about how nice it was to view the eclipse on school grounds with her friends by her side.

All in all students enjoyed gathering together after the shortened school day. Whether they cared about the eclipse or not, most would agree that getting together in the fresh air was a uniting experience for all.
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Walsh answers a students question.
Direction in the Dealership
During the first inning of the game junior Sam Mueller pitches a curveball, striking out the batter from Parkway Central. Mueller pitched until the end of the fifth inning in the first of the two games.
Defeated During the Double Header
At the end of the opening scene of “Big Fish”, junior Connor Becker and middle school student Kyle Baumann, stand under the glowing lights. The cast stands behind in the final pose of the song.
Succeeding in the Spotlight
Senior Collin Parsons hugs activities director Scott Harris as a final thank you to him for all hes done.
Passing the Baton
On April 11 at the new marcher camp for color guard members, junior Katelyn Kohler swipes her foot across the floor as she teaches her group how to do her dance choreography. The group of new middle schoolers who are interested in color guard copy her movements before they perform.
Tossing the Flag to a New Talent
Freshman Taylei Sesson focuses before kicking off her 4x1 race.
Pushing the Pace

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *