Togetherness Throughout the Universe

As of April 8, students gather excitedly with protective eyewear to view the solar eclipse. Guided by teachers, they watch the moon pass over the sun, marveling at the celestial show. Together, they share the experience, capturing memories and bonding over the wonder of the cosmic event.

Freshman Chloe Barret has a very interesting perspective on the eclipse. “It made me feel something for once” said Barret. Which is basically her of talking about how nice it was to view the eclipse on school grounds with her friends by her side.

All in all students enjoyed gathering together after the shortened school day. Whether they cared about the eclipse or not, most would agree that getting together in the fresh air was a uniting experience for all.