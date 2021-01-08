The Mat Rates

January 8, 2021

Halie Young

thats a win

squeeze for the pin

Girls wrestling was in the Wentzville Liberty Invitational on December.11 and placed 5th overall.

 Freshman Camrin Watkins did an amazing job placing 2nd in her weight class.

“ I was very excited to have my first high school wrestling tournament but I was also nervous. I went out there and gave it my all and it paid off and won 3 out of my 4 matches. The team overall did a good job with the amount of girls we had. We all fought so hard and did a good job proud of all you girls,” Said by Watkins

 