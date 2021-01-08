The Mat Rates

Girls wrestling was in the Wentzville Liberty Invitational on December.11 and placed 5th overall.

Freshman Camrin Watkins did an amazing job placing 2nd in her weight class.

“ I was very excited to have my first high school wrestling tournament but I was also nervous. I went out there and gave it my all and it paid off and won 3 out of my 4 matches. The team overall did a good job with the amount of girls we had. We all fought so hard and did a good job proud of all you girls,” Said by Watkins