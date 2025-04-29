LeFlore and Wuertz: January Athletes of the Month

Ethan LeFlore- Varsity Basketball

Q: What position do you play in basketball?

LeFlore: Power forward or center.

Q: When did you start playing basketball, and how did you get into it?

LeFlore: I started playing in sixth grade, and my neighbor and my dad introduced me to it.

Q: What kept you sticking with it, liking to play it?

LeFlore: Just like the love for the game and like relationships I built. My closest friends, to this day, I started playing with back then.

Q: What kind of challenges have you faced coming into high school and then playing as a high school student-athlete?

LeFlore: I wasn’t always tall, and that was kind of hard. Then, like keeping up with my grades just to keep me eligible to play.

Q: So what changed?

LeFlore: I guess my maturity was probably the biggest thing. So has that kind of helped in the classroom to keep himself organized, like, keeping up my work, turning stuff in on time.

Q:What was the greatest moment of your basketball season?

LeFlore: I’d say beating Howell, just because it’s Howell, and they’re kind of our rivals.

Q: So what happened during that game?

LeFlore: We were beating them most of the game. We had our ups and downs, but in the end, we kind of just came out with the win… I’d say that was really when everything clicked for us.

Q: What sets basketball apart from other sports in your mind?

LeFlore: I’d say how fast-paced it is. Most sports are very slow, but basketball is very up and down, kind of stuff like that.

Q: What makes you a great player?

LeFlore: My height probably. I can see over people. And I’d say my IQ. I feel like I was kind of smart, making good passes most of the time.

Q: What about as a teammate? Do you think you’re a good team player?

LeFlore: I’d say so. I was the only senior, so I’d keep our energy up, just to make it fun for myself.

Q: How has basketball changed your life? Do you think it’s changed your life?

LeFlore: I think it has. The relationships I’ve built made me more mature, mentally tough, and just kept me smart.