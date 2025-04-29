Categories:

LeFlore and Wuertz: January Athletes of the Month

Q and A with Ethan LeFlore (basketball) and Katie Wuertz (swim)
Byline photo of Lillian Richter
Byline photo of Hannah Halterman
Lillian Richter and Hannah Halterman
April 29, 2025
Left: During warm-ups senior Ethan LeFlore jumps up in the air to warm up his shots. LeFlore then moves spots and shoots from a different part of the court. (Amelia Raziq) Right: In the middle of her breaststroke during the 400-meter individual medley relay, junior Katie Wuertz comes out of the water to take a breath. As she takes her breath, her arms come forward to push herself through the water.(Caroline Kraft)
Left: During warm-ups senior Ethan LeFlore jumps up in the air to warm up his shots. LeFlore then moves spots and shoots from a different part of the court. (Amelia Raziq) Right: In the middle of her breaststroke during the 400-meter individual medley relay, junior Katie Wuertz comes out of the water to take a breath. As she takes her breath, her arms come forward to push herself through the water.(Caroline Kraft)
While running over to the basket, Ethan LeFlore looks to the top and watches the basketball. LeFlore looked to see if he needed to guard an opposing player or stay active and moving to get open for a potential pass from another teammate.
Ethan LeFlore- Varsity Basketball
Byline photo of Hannah Halterman
Hannah Halterman

Q: What position do you play in basketball?

LeFlore: Power forward or center.

 

Q: When did you start playing basketball, and how did you get into it? 

LeFlore: I started playing in sixth grade, and my neighbor and my dad introduced me to it.

 

Q: What kept you sticking with it, liking to play it?

LeFlore: Just like the love for the game and like relationships I built. My closest friends, to this day, I started playing with back then.

 

Q: What kind of challenges have you faced coming into high school and then playing as a high school student-athlete? 

LeFlore: I wasn’t always tall, and that was kind of hard. Then, like keeping up with my grades just to keep me eligible to play.

 

Q: So what changed? 

LeFlore: I guess my maturity was probably the biggest thing. So has that kind of helped in the classroom to keep himself organized, like, keeping up my work, turning stuff in on time.

 

Q:What was the greatest moment of your basketball season? 

LeFlore: I’d say beating Howell, just because it’s Howell, and they’re kind of our rivals.

 

Q: So what happened during that game?

LeFlore: We were beating them most of the game. We had our ups and downs, but in the end, we kind of just came out with the win… I’d say that was really when everything clicked for us.

 

Q: What sets basketball apart from other sports in your mind?

LeFlore: I’d say how fast-paced it is. Most sports are very slow, but basketball is very up and down, kind of stuff like that. 

 

Q: What makes you a great player? 

LeFlore: My height probably. I can see over people. And I’d say my IQ. I feel like I was kind of smart, making good passes most of the time.

 

Q: What about as a teammate? Do you think you’re a good team player? 

LeFlore: I’d say so. I was the only senior, so I’d keep our energy up, just to make it fun for myself.

 

Q: How has basketball changed your life? Do you think it’s changed your life?

LeFlore: I think it has. The relationships I’ve built made me more mature, mentally tough, and just kept me smart.

 

While running over to the basket, Ethan LeFlore looks to the top and watches the basketball. LeFlore looked to see if he needed to guard an opposing player or stay active and moving to get open for a potential pass from another teammate. (Izzy Dunlap)
In an intense race on Dec. 15 sophomore Katie Wuertz comes up for breath while swimming the breaststroke.
Junior Katie Wuertz- Varsity Swim
Byline photo of Lillian Richter
Lillian Richter

Q: When did you start swimming? 

Wuertz: I started swimming when I was five.

 

Q: What made you start competing?

Wuertz: My mom made me do it, so I just had to.

 

Q: What’s made you stick with it? 

Wuertz: The motivation just to get better and keep going. And also I enjoy being with all my friends.

 

Q: What event do you do for swim? 

Wuertz: I do 100 back and 50 free.

 

Q: What challenges have you faced as a high school student athlete? 

Wuertz: Time management and having to figure out planning my schedule to make sure I get everything done.

 

Q: What has been the greatest moment of your season?

Wuertz: Making it to state because my team and I worked really hard for it and whenever we made it it felt good knowing that our hard work paid off.

 

Q: If you met someone who had never heard of swim, how would you describe it to them?

Wuertz: Fun, and it’s competitive. I get to the pool, and I go into the locker room, get all my stuff ready, and then I go out to the pool deck, and I go. 

 

Q: Do you have to mentally prepare for any competitions? 

Wuertz: Yeah. For our district meets I definitely don’t talk to anyone and just focus.

 

Q: What makes you a great player?

Wuertz: My sportsmanship. I try to be proud of everyone and happy for everyone, no matter what. 

 

Q: Has swim changed your life or who you are?

Wuertz: Yeah, I think it’s definitely taught me life lessons, like you’re not always gonna get everything you want and you have to work hard for it.


In an intense race on Dec. 15 sophomore Katie Wuertz comes up for breath while swimming the breaststroke. (Madison Scott)
View Story Comments
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Boys Basketball
Grabbing at her challenger’s hands, sophomore Makenzee McPherson struggles to escape her opponent's grasp. Just before McPherson can be returned to the mat, she breaks loose from the clutch of her opponent.
Underclassmen Under Pressure
Principal Suzanne Leake smiles as she puts a medal around senior Ethan LeFlore’s neck. Dr. Leake later hugged LeFlore for his accomplishments and commitment to the basketball program.
Solo Senior Success
Being blocked by two members of the opposing team, sophomore Jamarious Britt attempts to jump over them to make a basket. Britt had no other choice but to jump above the two players to get past them.
Amidst Successes
Tying Up the Season
Tying Up the Season
Pink Out's Privation
Pink Out's Privation
Head Coach John Varner looks down at his notebook before telling his team what play he wants them to run. Varner then broke the huddle and sent his team out back on the court.
The Trojan Take Down
More in Girls Swimming
Celebrating her time on the varsity swim team, co-captain Caroline Kraft walks through the tunnel of boards created by her underclassmen teammates. This was Kraft’s third year on the team and first-year leading as a captain alongside her close friend Regina Avila.
A Splashing Senior Night
During the medley relay, sophomore Sarah Turner comes up for air during her breaststroke. It's important that the swimmers come up for air regularly so they don’t run out of breath which would lead them to become tired during their race.
A Breath of Fresh Air
Sophomore Kylee Call Rolon’s body surges out of the water as she takes a breath in between her butterfly strokes. After continuously pushing herself throughout her event, she helped her relay team earn second in the butterfly relay.
Reprieve and Podium Win
Holding her flower and gift bag, senior Finley Brunner walks through the tunnel of swim boards held up by her teammates. Brunner was captain for her last year on the team.
Saying Goodbye to the Seniors
On Jan. 29, sophomore Katie Wuertz freestyle strokes down the lane towards the finish. She is competing in the 400 freestyle relay at the FHSD Tri-Meet vs Howell and Howell North.
Pushing for a Personal Record
Freshman Jess Woelfel swimming freestyle during the 50yd event against the Holt Indians and Liberty Eagles. The Spartans took second place in the tri-meet on Jan. 18.
Swim Sisters Joining Forces
More in Move
With her stick extending past the opposing player's head, Addison Holtgrewe sweeps the stick towards the ball in the opponent's possession. Holtgrewe’s aggressive actions towards defense acquired the ball for the team.
Pulling for a Breakthrough
As senior Chase Williams sets the ball, his teammates prepare for a kill. The Lafayette players watched closely to prepare for the spike that came from the other players.
Unseen Progress
With teammates observing from the dugout, Matt Luczkowski raises the bat high following a strike. After two strikeouts while batting, Luczkowski struck the ball on the third attempt and launched it towards first base.
Striking Success
Before the game starts senior Chase Williams stands in the middle of the circle and talks to the team. Williams got the boys hype and locked in for their first set.
Never Out of The Fight
Beginning the first boys' relay of the day, sophomore Will Bradley blasts off the block, trying to get ahead of the other racers. Bradley started in lane one and, because lane one is shorter than the other lanes, started further back than the other racers.
Running to Remember
Senior Thomas Masterson watches the ball after he pitches it during his warm up before the inning starts. Pitchers have to warm up before each inning to keep their arm fresh for the rest of the time they pitch.
Falling Forward
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal