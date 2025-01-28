The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
A Reprieve and Podium Win

Byline photo of Caroline Kraft
Caroline Kraft, Visuals Editor-in-ChiefJanuary 28, 2025
Caroline Kraft
Sophomore Kylee Call Rolon’s body surges out of the water as she takes a breath in between her butterfly strokes. After continuously pushing herself throughout her event, she helped her relay team earn second in the butterfly relay.

After weeks of continuous practices and late-night meets, the varsity girls swim team earned an afternoon break during Fort Zumwalt East’s relay meet. Relay meets are viewed as more fun because they have extra events like the cannonball relay to keep spirits high and it doesn’t affect a team’s record for the season. Despite this, the girls placed third overall with multiple medals in events such as the 400-meter individual medley relay, where each swimmer swam a normal 100-meter individual medley. Events such as this will create memories for the girls to reminisce on for years to come; however, for junior Kylee Call Rolon the relationships she has made while swimming will be the main thing she remembers.

“[Swim] has impacted me a lot, especially starting swim freshman year in high school, I found a great group of friends to be with,” Rolon said. “ I feel like I’ve grown a lot. There’s a lot of cool girls on the swim team. They’re fun to talk to all the time and encouraging and the coaches are always great to have around.”

As the end of the season fast approaches for the Spartan swimmers, the girls plan to host their Senior Night on Feb. 3 against St. Charles West High School at the Rec-Plex. 

