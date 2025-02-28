The online home of the Central Focus

A Splashing Senior Night

Byline photo of Summer Suarez
Summer Suarez, Photo Assignments EditorFebruary 28, 2025
Breaking through the water, junior Kylee Call Rolon gasps for breath while competing in the 100-meter butterfly. Between each stroke, Call Rolon came up for air while following through with her arms, pushing her body toward the end of the lane.

Celebrating their last meet of the season at the St. Peters Rec Plex, the girls varsity swim team, along with activities director Bryan Keim, held their Senior Night ceremony on Feb. 3, where each senior on the team was recognized for their dedication and commitment to the team. As well as the ceremony, both the varsity swim team and the varsity dive team battled against St. Charles West. Even though the Spartans were in the lead, due to a judge coming down ill and having to leave, the meet was declared unofficial and no scores were recognized. However, this was still a heartwarming and memorable event for everyone involved, including senior Regina Avila

“My favorite part about Senior Night was getting to see all my friends and the people that were there supporting me, and also the crowns that we got. It was our first year doing them, and I feel like they were super duper cute,” Avila said. 

Later on, the Spartans competed at the preliminary state competitions, with one swimmer advancing. First-year member of the varsity swim team, freshman Brynne Schneider placed 14th in the 100-meter butterfly race, ending the year on a high note.

