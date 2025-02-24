The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Pink Out’s Privation

Byline photo of Caroline Kraft
Caroline Kraft, Visuals Editor-in-ChiefFebruary 24, 2025
5D9A0499-2
Caroline Kraft
As sophomore Jayden Tucker stands on guard directly in front of a Liberty player while senior Ethan LeFlore guards from behind Tucker. The two players worked together to stop the opposing team from scoring a basket during this play at the Pink Out game against Liberty on Feb. 7.

After week-long anticipation and a plethora of pink shirts sold, the Spartans hosted the Liberty Eagles for the annual Pink Night which helps raise awareness for breast cancer. Throughout the game, each team’s score stayed close together as they continuously scored. However, despite the constant back-and-forth struggle between the two varsity boys basketball teams on Feb. 7, the Spartans eventually fell short with a final score of 49-44. After four full years of being on the team, senior Ethan LeFlore explained what helped the team bounce back after a difficult game.

“I think the community was great because there were a lot of people there, kind of helping with our energy too. Kind of felt like we were playing with six people instead of five,” LeFlore said. “I think energy is our biggest thing. We came up with more energy and more confidence to play.”

As the Spartans’ season begins to wrap up, the team plans to host the boys’ Senior Night on Feb. 28 against district rival Francis Howell North at the Spartan’s home court at 7 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Boys Basketball
Head Coach John Varner looks down at his notebook before telling his team what play he wants them to run. Varner then broke the huddle and sent his team out back on the court.
The Trojan Take Down
Junior Xavier Morrison lets out a celebratory yell after scoring against North Point. The Spartans won 86-59.
On the Rebound
As he holds the ball junior Xavier Morrison looks for an open teammate to pass to. Morrison takes a deep breath and collects himself to get ready for the next play.
Kick off the Season
More in Galleries
To start off the teacher versus student basketball game during the pep assembly on, Coach Andrew Carter and senior Andrew Martin jump up to compete for the ball. Martin was able to swat the ball to his teammate first which allowed the students to start on offense.
A Culture Made by Community
After cross-facing his opponent, junior Garabed Sams reaches his other hand between his opponents legs to begin locking up a cradle. Shortly before this, Sams’ opponent called injury time due to strain on his shoulder.
Mind Over Muscle
Smiling at her teammates, sophomore Izzy Brewer holds the ball on her hip. Brewer laughed with her teammates and got most of her reps within the corner of the court.
Locking Down a Win
More in Showcase
Surrounded by schoolwork and to-do lists, senior Hannah Halterman rests her head in her hands. The stress of balancing school, extracurricular activities, and everyday life can be difficult for students.
Failure: A Student’s Greatest Fear
School Safety vs. Gun Violence
School Safety vs. Gun Violence
A student's phone displays their TikTok algorithm in the hallway between classes. TikTok has become an integral part of many people's daily lives.
Connections Beyond the Screen
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal