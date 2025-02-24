Pink Out’s Privation

Gallery • 12 Photos Caroline Kraft As sophomore Jayden Tucker stands on guard directly in front of a Liberty player while senior Ethan LeFlore guards from behind Tucker. The two players worked together to stop the opposing team from scoring a basket during this play at the Pink Out game against Liberty on Feb. 7.

After week-long anticipation and a plethora of pink shirts sold, the Spartans hosted the Liberty Eagles for the annual Pink Night which helps raise awareness for breast cancer. Throughout the game, each team’s score stayed close together as they continuously scored. However, despite the constant back-and-forth struggle between the two varsity boys basketball teams on Feb. 7, the Spartans eventually fell short with a final score of 49-44. After four full years of being on the team, senior Ethan LeFlore explained what helped the team bounce back after a difficult game.

“I think the community was great because there were a lot of people there, kind of helping with our energy too. Kind of felt like we were playing with six people instead of five,” LeFlore said. “I think energy is our biggest thing. We came up with more energy and more confidence to play.”

As the Spartans’ season begins to wrap up, the team plans to host the boys’ Senior Night on Feb. 28 against district rival Francis Howell North at the Spartan’s home court at 7 p.m.