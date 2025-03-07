Solo Senior Success

Every high school player’s season eventually has to come to an end but to celebrate they give the seniors in the program a dedicated night for their accomplishments. Before the varsity boys basketball team’s last conference game on Feb. 28 the Spartans had given their lone senior a moment of his own part during the ceremony, congratulating senior Ethan LeFlore on his work in the basketball program. The Spartans ended with a GAC South win over the Francis Howell North Knights 63-57. LeFlore thought the team executed the victory over the Knight very well.
“I think I played very well, we had a lot of good moments, good steals, good defense,” LeFlore said. “I had to show leadership since I am the only one and you have to have a lot of young guys looking up to you.”
The boys varsity team lost its first round of districts on March 3 against the De Smet 71-42 and their season has come to an end.