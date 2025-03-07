Solo Senior Success

Gallery • 10 Photos Izzy Dunlap Ethan LeFlore looks forward as he takes a breath before shooting his free throw. LeFlore had taken a moment before he made an attempted shot so he could keep the distance in the score.

Every high school player’s season eventually has to come to an end but to celebrate they give the seniors in the program a dedicated night for their accomplishments. Before the varsity boys basketball team’s last conference game on Feb. 28 the Spartans had given their lone senior a moment of his own part during the ceremony, congratulating senior Ethan LeFlore on his work in the basketball program. The Spartans ended with a GAC South win over the Francis Howell North Knights 63-57. LeFlore thought the team executed the victory over the Knight very well.

“I think I played very well, we had a lot of good moments, good steals, good defense,” LeFlore said. “I had to show leadership since I am the only one and you have to have a lot of young guys looking up to you.”

The boys varsity team lost its first round of districts on March 3 against the De Smet 71-42 and their season has come to an end.