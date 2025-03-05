Amidst Successes

Gallery • 10 Photos Audrey Webb Being blocked by two members of the opposing team, sophomore Jamarious Britt attempts to jump over them to make a basket. Britt had no other choice but to jump above the two players to get past them.

Throughout the basketball season, each of the players picks different things to ensure that they improve throughout the year. The team has worked extremely hard to ensure that each game they put out the most amount of effort possible. These qualities of hard work and determination are a few of the things that make these players admirable and is what got them the win against Lafayette with a score of 46-40 on Feb 25. Sophomore Jamarious Britt talks about the things he does to improve after each game.

“Usually I will look at film to see what I could have done better and that way I am better able to see the specific things I need to do to prepare for the next game,” Britt said.

Britt and his teammates have continued to work hard throughout the season, serving as good role models for the younger spartans. The team will play on March 5 at 8 p.m. versus Fort Zumwalt North for their district game.