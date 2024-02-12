The online home of the Central Focus

Saying Goodbye to the Seniors

Summer Suarez, Staff Photographer
February 12, 2024
Holding her flower and gift bag, senior Finley Brunner walks through the tunnel of swim boards held up by her teammates. Brunner was captain for her last year on the team.

Before their meet against St. Charles High School, the varsity girls swim and dive team held its Senior Night ceremony on Jan 31. During this ceremony, Dr. Suzanne Leake presented each of the seniors with their Spartans Senior medal and their coach, Robin Hussey, gave them a flower and a gift bag. 

Senior Finley Brunner has been swimming on varsity since her sophomore year. She explains how she felt on senior night. 

“In the past, I used to be kind of excited to have no more swimming, cause I knew I’d be back next year. And now this year, it’s sad cause I won’t be here next year,” said Brunner.

 
