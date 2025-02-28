The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Tying Up the Season

Byline photo of Kamryn Twitty
Kamryn Twitty, Staff Photographer February 28, 2025
IMG_0006
Kamryn Twitty
After getting a layup early in the game, freshman Tyler O’Brien turns his back from his opponent as he pushes the ball towards Lafayette's basket. O’Brien pushed through the defense and got the ball to the basket.

Starting out strong, the junior varsity boys basketball team battled Lafayette High School in a tension-packed game Feb. 25. However, they fell short, losing 63-57 after a two-minute tie breaker. While the Spartans began the home game on top, Lafayette quickly took the lead, pushing the team to fight even harder. Three points down with freshman Tyler O’Brien at the opposite end of the court, tensions increased significantly during the final minute. After the coach Myles Estrada called a time out to draw out a play, players on the bench doubted that O’Brien could make the shot with only two seconds. Including one player, sophomore Jacob Irish, who thought the game was practically over.

“I thought there’s no way that shots gonna go in, and then when it went in we all jumped off the bench. We started jumping around Tyler. It was awesome,” Irish said. 

The final game was an energetic finale to the season. As the junior varsity boys basketball season comes to a close, many put their all into their games and are ready to return next year for another suspenseful season. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Boys Basketball
Pink Out's Privation
Pink Out's Privation
Head Coach John Varner looks down at his notebook before telling his team what play he wants them to run. Varner then broke the huddle and sent his team out back on the court.
The Trojan Take Down
Junior Xavier Morrison lets out a celebratory yell after scoring against North Point. The Spartans won 86-59.
On the Rebound
More in Galleries
Celebrating her time on the varsity swim team, co-captain Caroline Kraft walks through the tunnel of boards created by her underclassmen teammates. This was Kraft’s third year on the team and first-year leading as a captain alongside her close friend Regina Avila.
A Splashing Senior Night
Swooping the ball away from her opponent's reach, Riley Henderon searches for an open teammate to take the ball all the way to the basket. While Henderson was prepared to laser focus on the game, the energy around her and her teammates led to an enjoyable game.
A Smack Down on the Court
Senior Andrew Martin receives a pass from his teammate after the ball went out of bounds. Once Martin received the ball, he was able to dribble down the court and pass to another player.
A Fun-Filled Winter Tradition
More in Showcase
Guiding the Group
Guiding the Group
A student feels dizzy and light headed as their iron is running low. Low-iron anemia caused symptoms including headaches, nausea, and shortness of breath.
Low Iron, High Spirits
A student brainstorms using Chat GPT in order to tackle a challenging coding problem. The introduction of artificial intelligence in various fields and industries has raised questions about the future of the job market and economy.
Artificial Misconceptions
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal