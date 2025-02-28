Tying Up the Season

Gallery • 11 Photos Kamryn Twitty After getting a layup early in the game, freshman Tyler O’Brien turns his back from his opponent as he pushes the ball towards Lafayette's basket. O’Brien pushed through the defense and got the ball to the basket.

Starting out strong, the junior varsity boys basketball team battled Lafayette High School in a tension-packed game Feb. 25. However, they fell short, losing 63-57 after a two-minute tie breaker. While the Spartans began the home game on top, Lafayette quickly took the lead, pushing the team to fight even harder. Three points down with freshman Tyler O’Brien at the opposite end of the court, tensions increased significantly during the final minute. After the coach Myles Estrada called a time out to draw out a play, players on the bench doubted that O’Brien could make the shot with only two seconds. Including one player, sophomore Jacob Irish, who thought the game was practically over.

“I thought there’s no way that shots gonna go in, and then when it went in we all jumped off the bench. We started jumping around Tyler. It was awesome,” Irish said.

The final game was an energetic finale to the season. As the junior varsity boys basketball season comes to a close, many put their all into their games and are ready to return next year for another suspenseful season.