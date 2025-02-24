The Trojan Take Down

Gallery • 10 Photos Amelia Raziq Junior Jakari Reddin backpedals as he tries to get open for his teammates. Reddin watched as his teammate gets past the opponents.

After a close game and tough loss against Liberty a couple of days before the Spartans were looking to come out hot. On Feb. 11, the varsity boys basketball team took on Troy Buchanan The boys had already played Troy earlier in the season and were looking to have the same outcome as last time as they won 70-47. Head coach John Varner talks about the mindset they were in and how it felt to pull off a 62-34 win.

“Our mindset is always about the things we can control, our effort and the mindset we have. They were a much-improved team from earlier in the year and have a strong tradition of winning. Our guys knew we had something to prove and wanted to do it playing our brand of basketball. Our game plan was to apply as much pressure as we could defensively to make it a fast-tempo game, which is the type of game our guys enjoy playing the most,” Varner said “Our guys knew we played well and were always happy to get a conference win.”

With continuous practices throughout the season, the boys continue to grow individually and together as a team. The boys next home game will be on Feb. 25 against Lafayette at 7 p.m.