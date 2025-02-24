The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

The Trojan Take Down

Byline photo of Amelia Raziq
Amelia Raziq, Social Media EditorFebruary 24, 2025
1
Amelia Raziq
Junior Jakari Reddin backpedals as he tries to get open for his teammates. Reddin watched as his teammate gets past the opponents.

After a close game and tough loss against Liberty a couple of days before the Spartans were looking to come out hot. On Feb. 11, the varsity boys basketball team took on Troy Buchanan The boys had already played Troy earlier in the season and were looking to have the same outcome as last time as they won 70-47. Head coach John Varner talks about the mindset they were in and how it felt to pull off a 62-34 win. 

Our mindset is always about the things we can control, our effort and the mindset we have. They were a much-improved team from earlier in the year and have a strong tradition of winning. Our guys knew we had something to prove and wanted to do it playing our brand of basketball. Our game plan was to apply as much pressure as we could defensively to make it a fast-tempo game, which is the type of game our guys enjoy playing the most,” Varner said “Our guys knew we played well and were always happy to get a conference win.”

With continuous practices throughout the season, the boys continue to grow individually and together as a team. The boys next home game will be on Feb. 25 against Lafayette at 7 p.m. 

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Boys Basketball
Junior Xavier Morrison lets out a celebratory yell after scoring against North Point. The Spartans won 86-59.
On the Rebound
As he holds the ball junior Xavier Morrison looks for an open teammate to pass to. Morrison takes a deep breath and collects himself to get ready for the next play.
Kick off the Season
A Basketball Beat Down
A Basketball Beat Down
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal