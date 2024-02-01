The online home of the Central Focus

Swim Sisters Joining Forces

Caroline Kraft, Social Medias EditorFebruary 1, 2024
Freshman Jess Woelfel swimming freestyle during the 50m event against the Holt Indians and Liberty Eagles. The Spartans took second place in the tri-meet on Jan. 18.

During a meet, full of constant back and forth victories, it was hard to watch the Spartans varsity girls swim and dive compete to their near breaking point. The grueling tri-meet, with visitors from the Holt Indians and the Liberty Eagles on Jan. 18, ended with the Spartans placing second after Liberty. The continuous struggle between each team during the meet put a strain on everyone’s emotions and brought out the best of each swim sister. Junior Quinn Douglas explains how the team’s bond helps them lift each other up during the most challenging of meets. 

 

“We’ve worked so hard to make sure everyone feels included during every practice and meet which I think just helps bring us closer together,” Douglas said, “I think everyone has built lasting relationships here and even the coaches joke around with us which makes our group feel even more intimate.” 

 

As the girls’ Great American Conference approaches fast, they wrap up their final practices and prepare to say goodbye until next year. The hard work and dedication played a large role in the Spartan girls winning all of their duel meets throughout the season and only placing second in their tri-meets. The Spartans will return to the Rec-Plex on the afternoon of Feb. 5 to begin their GAC’s.

