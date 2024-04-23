Pushing the Pace

Gallery • 10 Photos Rachel Blanchard Freshman Taylei Sesson focuses before kicking off her 4x1 race.

Between discus, javelin, hurdles, and more, it’s obvious that track and field is not a sport that can be easily fit into a box. And with so many different skills crammed under the one overarching title of “track and field,” it is hard to find one piece of advice that can apply to each and every one. But according to junior Essence Sebree, the best piece of advice that younger athletes can hear, regardless of their main skill or event, is to just keep pushing.

“Don’t give up, just keep pushing through it,” Sebree said, “You’re going to lose no matter what, but it’s going to give you an advantage to do better.”

This advice can be applied not just to those involved in track and field, but to every athlete, no matter their sport. And as they race towards the end of the season, track and field athletes are sure to give it their all until they cross the finish line. The next track and field meet, the Troy Throwers Meet, will take place on April 27.