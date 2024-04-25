Defeated During the Double Header

In the first game of their double header against Parkway Central, the varsity baseball team fought hard but lost, with a score of 9 – 7 on Saturday, April 20. Even when losing, the team stayed as one and worked together.
Junior Sam Mueller talks about why he loves being a part of the team, even if they lose. “This environment of all the guys is just a great environment, we all get along,” said Mueller.
The team hopes to come back and gain a win in their next game against Rockwood Summit High on April 29.