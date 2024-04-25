The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
FHCtoday.com
FHCtoday.com

Defeated During the Double Header

Byline photo of Summer Suarez
Summer Suarez, Staff PhotographerApril 25, 2024
During the first inning of the game junior Sam Mueller pitches a curveball, striking out the batter from Parkway Central. Mueller pitched until the end of the fifth inning in the first of the two games.

In the first game of their double header against Parkway Central, the varsity baseball team fought hard but lost, with a score of 9 – 7 on Saturday, April 20. Even when losing, the team stayed as one and worked together. 

Junior Sam Mueller talks about why he loves being a part of the team, even if they lose. “This environment of all the guys is just a great environment, we all get along,” said Mueller. 

The team hopes to come back and gain a win in their next game against Rockwood Summit High on April 29.

 
