One last swing

Gallery • 11 Photos Makenzie Solis Junior Chase Williams prepares for the play to start. Sophomore Jason Campbell serves to get the play going.

The boys volleyball team had their senior night on April 23rd against Fort Zumwalt West. They won in 4 sets continuing their dominate season with their record now being 27-2 . The seniors leaving this year are going out with a reputation. Starting junior setter Chase Williams comments on the impact this years seniors have had.

“Seniors (always add something new). From the backflip (Liam) Stover started doing this year.” Williams said. “ To the weekly talents that Jackson(Campbell) discovered. Its a big part of our team.”

Sophomore Jason Campbell reflects in how the team will be different after the seniors leave.

“ We are losing some great talent and key players on our team, not to mention all 6 of the seniors who constantly keep the team hyped.” Campbell said.” (However) I think, with the team we have coming up with the JV players and the returning varsity player we will still be a state contender.”

The team faces off against Fort Zumwalt East this up coming Thursday May 2nd. Come out and support them on their way to an almost perfect season.