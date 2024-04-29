One last swing

The boys volleyball team had their senior night on April 23rd against Fort Zumwalt West. They won in 4 sets continuing their dominate season with their record now being 27-2 . The seniors leaving this year are going out with a reputation. Starting junior setter Chase Williams comments on the impact this years seniors have had.
“Seniors (always add something new). From the backflip (Liam) Stover started doing this year.” Williams said. “ To the weekly talents that Jackson(Campbell) discovered. Its a big part of our team.”
Sophomore Jason Campbell reflects in how the team will be different after the seniors leave.
“ We are losing some great talent and key players on our team, not to mention all 6 of the seniors who constantly keep the team hyped.” Campbell said.” (However) I think, with the team we have coming up with the JV players and the returning varsity player we will still be a state contender.”
The team faces off against Fort Zumwalt East this up coming Thursday May 2nd. Come out and support them on their way to an almost perfect season.