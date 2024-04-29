Seeking Out State

Gallery • 9 Photos Madison Scott While playing at the varsity Lafayette tournament on April 26. The boys come together in the middle of the court after their point to celebrate.

A successful day for the boy varsity volleyball team as they went 2-0 at the Lafayette tournament on April 26. As they start to wrap up the season sophomore Braden Harton reflects on how well the team had worked together to come this far.

“I really think honestly, it’s like focus and practice,” Braden states. “We take everything we do seriously and I think that really drives us into business further”.

Harton believes that the team has a good chance of winning state and if they keep putting in the work that they have been doing then that is the best way to achieve that goal.





