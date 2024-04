Gallery • 9 Photos Lillian Seithel Cooper Pearson prepares to pitch the ball to the opposing team. Attempting to strike them out, he concentrates on pitching the ball.

The freshman baseball team plays the Timberland Wolves for the first time this season on April 24. After an eventful game, the Spartans overall beat the Wolves 3-1. Pitcher, Cooper Pearson, shares his experience with motivating himself to continue their wins.

He keeps his head up high by “always believing in what [he] can achieve”, Pearson said, staying optimistic.

The team continues to stay motivated, hoping for another win at their next game against Fort Zumwalt West on April 30.