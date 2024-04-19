Launching Into Another Landslide

Gallery • 22 Photos Audrey Webb The boys’ varsity volleyball team huddles up before the game on April 4 against Fort Zumwalt West. Senior Liam Stover does a backflip in the middle of the team huddle as a way to hype everyone up for the game.

With a near perfect record, the Spartan boys varsity volleyball team continue on their path to Districts. A hard earned victory ended with the Francis Howell Central boys on top with a score of 3 – 0 against the Fort Zumwalt West varsity volleyball team during one of their previous games on April 4 at Fort Zumwalt West’s court. With the state’s volleyball Gateway Athletic Conference only a few weeks away the boys strive daily for improvements. Junior Chase Williams explains how a positive team attitude can help contribute to their success.

“Well, we always do like team dynamics and just circle talks before the games,” Williams said, “But also after lineups are done and before we’re right about to start the game, Liam Stover does a backflip to hype everyone up.”

With a backflip to start the team off on a high note, the Spartans then dominated the Zumwalt Jaguar rivals. With daily practices the boys are on a non-stop grind this season for the betterment of the team. Their hard work plans to help them in their next game at St. Louis University High School against the Billikens at 5:30 p.m.