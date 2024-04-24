Passing the Baton

Gallery • 10 Photos Kaitlyn Morgan Senior Camryn Watkins smiles with all of her family and coaches as it was her senior night.

On Apr. 16, the FHC Spartans held a track meet, officially renamed the Bob Breuer Invitational after retired coach Bob Breuer, to show their appreciation for him. This night was filled with many emotions as it was also senior night for the track team. Junior Simeon Smith reflects on how the seniors gave him just friendships but more than anything, gave him belief.

“They’ve shown me that no matter what happens to you, you can always come back”, Smith said. “Even if you’re in a bad spot for anything in specific, hard work and perseverance always overcomes it so just try your hardest through the whole thing and never give up.”

The advice seniors have given can be applied anywhere and everywhere. As this season comes to a close, all these seniors will be deeply missed but have had a great season. The next track and field meet is on Apr. 25 at Liberty high school.