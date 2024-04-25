The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Succeeding in the Spotlight

Byline photo of Meghan Baumann
Meghan Baumann, Staff PhotographerApril 25, 2024
7S9A0227
Gallery11 Photos
Meghan Baumann
At the end of the opening scene of “Big Fish”, junior Connor Becker and middle school student Kyle Baumann, stand under the glowing lights. The cast stands behind in the final pose of the song.

This past week, the Spotlight Players have been staying multiple long and strenuous nights in the theater working and perfecting their musical, “Big Fish.” Many people in the theater refer to this week as “Hell Week,” as it is known for the stressful and tense environment.

Also, at the start of the week, the theater thermostat broke, which created an extremely hot environment backstage and the booth, leading to an even harder environment to work in. 

Grace Wakelam, who is the lights and sound crew head, describes this week as, “hard. It’s definitely not the easiest and everyone is stressed because everything takes forever to get through.” She says, “it can get better. It can get better. It can definitely get better.”

The opening night will be April 25 and will run through April 27. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. all three nights, and the show is expected to start at 7 p.m.
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Clubs
As the Fine Arts Festival begins and people begin walking in, junior Rhett Clauser plays his piano, as a part of Jazz Band.
Fine Arts Fascination
While setting up the popcorn that was sold at the festival, juniors MaKynna Fleming and Mary Coleman smile. This was their main job throughout the festival.
Behind the Festival
Improv captain Abby Meyers play a popular game, press conference. She was trying to guess her character(which was SpongeBob) through questions asked by the audience.
Getting Ready with Theater!
More in Discover
By the Books
By the Books
Entangled at Prom
Entangled at Prom
Junior Arshley Moira sits on the field in awe of this experience. She admires and watches the moon as it covers the sun.
The Total Eclipse Experience
More in Galleries
During the first inning of the game junior Sam Mueller pitches a curveball, striking out the batter from Parkway Central. Mueller pitched until the end of the fifth inning in the first of the two games.
Defeated During the Double Header
Senior Collin Parsons hugs activities director Scott Harris as a final thank you to him for all hes done.
Passing the Baton
On April 11 at the new marcher camp for color guard members, junior Katelyn Kohler swipes her foot across the floor as she teaches her group how to do her dance choreography. The group of new middle schoolers who are interested in color guard copy her movements before they perform.
Tossing the Flag to a New Talent

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *