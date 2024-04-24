The online home of the Central Focus

Tossing the Flag to a New Talent

Katherine Albertson, Staff PhotographerApril 24, 2024
On April 11 at the new marcher camp for color guard members, junior Katelyn Kohler swipes her foot across the floor as she teaches her group how to do her dance choreography. The group of new middle schoolers who are interested in color guard copy her movements before they perform.

Flags flying, rifles spinning, and sword tossing are all common themes of the color guard throughout their season. During the new marcher camp for color guard members, people new to the sport learned about all of these parts of guard. As a veteran of the sport, junior Macy Sand shares her reasons for continuing to perform.

“It’s a place where I feel like I can truly be myself,” said Sand. “It distracts me from everything going on outside, like a coping mechanism.”

Even though the season may start in the summer, the members of the color guard continue to hold monthly camps and skill workshops until the start of the season. Look out for the next new marcher camp on May 18.
