Tossing the Flag to a New Talent

Flags flying, rifles spinning, and sword tossing are all common themes of the color guard throughout their season. During the new marcher camp for color guard members, people new to the sport learned about all of these parts of guard. As a veteran of the sport, junior Macy Sand shares her reasons for continuing to perform.

“It’s a place where I feel like I can truly be myself,” said Sand. “It distracts me from everything going on outside, like a coping mechanism.”

Even though the season may start in the summer, the members of the color guard continue to hold monthly camps and skill workshops until the start of the season. Look out for the next new marcher camp on May 18.