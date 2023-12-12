The online home of the Central Focus

Swimming Straight to Success

Summer Suarez, Staff PhotographerDecember 12, 2023
Freshman Vika Anderson slices through the water during the breaststroke relay. This was Anderson’s first meet being on the varsity swim team

 

The varsity and junior varsity girls swim and dive team took on Fort Zumwalt East on Nov 30. in their first meet of the season at the St. Peters Rec Plex. The girls took home their first victory of the season, winning with 111 to 70 points. Freshman Vika Anderson talks about how much the team worked before the meet. 

“We definitely trained really hard for the first two weeks,” Anderson said. “So it felt really good to win.”

The team hopes to bring in another win in their next meet against Fort Zumwalt South on Dec. 13. 

 
