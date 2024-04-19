The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Down go the Wolves

Amelia Raziq, Staff Photographer April 19, 2024

 

5D9A8639
Gallery11 Photos
Amelia Raziq
Junior Ethan Callison reads the pop fly and gets under it to catch the ball and make an out.

On April 10, the boys varsity baseball team took on Timberland for the second time this season. The boys started off the series strong winning 4-3 on April 9. The boys beat Timberland once again 1-0, winning with a walk off single by Chases Radeke. However that was not the most exiting thing that happened that week over the weekend Junior Ethan Callison beat the stolen base record which was 19.

”I didn’t even know that I had broken it until after when my coaches told me,” Callison said.  “It felt really good to accomplish something so big.”

The boys next game will be on Sat. April 20 and it will be the BBQ cook-out fundraiser against Parkway Central, make sure you come out and support the boys baseball team.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
The boys’ varsity volleyball team huddles up before the game on April 4 against Fort Zumwalt West. Senior Liam Stover does a backflip in the middle of the team huddle as a way to hype everyone up for the game.
Launching Into Another Landslide
At the Gateway Voters celebration, freshmen Amelia Heidt and Ryan Latta eat their donuts together. They decide which book to vote for while they hangout in the library on April 10.
Battle of the Books
Entangled at Prom
Entangled at Prom
More in Showcase
Sitting in contemplation, senior Ryan Blanchard listens to Mr. Beckmann speak during in class. Contemporary Issues offers students an outlet to learn and speak about pressing issues.
Contemplating the Contemporary
A snake slithers across a blanket during enrichment time.
Creepy Crawlies
Chase Williams jumps to set up the ball. Each game of volleyball requires even communication and participation from the players.
Setting Up Their Success

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *