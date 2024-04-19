Down go the Wolves

Gallery • 11 Photos Amelia Raziq Junior Ethan Callison reads the pop fly and gets under it to catch the ball and make an out.

On April 10, the boys varsity baseball team took on Timberland for the second time this season. The boys started off the series strong winning 4-3 on April 9. The boys beat Timberland once again 1-0, winning with a walk off single by Chases Radeke. However that was not the most exiting thing that happened that week over the weekend Junior Ethan Callison beat the stolen base record which was 19.

”I didn’t even know that I had broken it until after when my coaches told me,” Callison said. “It felt really good to accomplish something so big.”

The boys next game will be on Sat. April 20 and it will be the BBQ cook-out fundraiser against Parkway Central, make sure you come out and support the boys baseball team.