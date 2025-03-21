The Final Whistle

Fighting until the buzzer, the varsity girls basketball team sadly lost to the Howell Vikings in the second round of districts with a score of 45-28, on March 8. Both teams fighting to keep their season alive the Vikings were able to take a lead over the Spartans. Being on varsity all four years, senior Addie Henderson holds a major role on the team. With this being her last regulated basketball game, Henderson recalls all the blessings from competing in basketball throughout her life.
“Basketball has shown me who I am as an athlete,” Henderson said. “I use it as an outlet from life as I have played it for 13 years now.”