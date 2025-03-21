The Final Whistle

Gallery • 10 Photos Ava Breuer Shooting from the three point line, senior Addie Henderson blocks out all distraction as the Howell bench yells at her. Outside noises can cause players to become unfocused and miss their wide open shots.

Fighting until the buzzer, the varsity girls basketball team sadly lost to the Howell Vikings in the second round of districts with a score of 45-28, on March 8. Both teams fighting to keep their season alive the Vikings were able to take a lead over the Spartans. Being on varsity all four years, senior Addie Henderson holds a major role on the team. With this being her last regulated basketball game, Henderson recalls all the blessings from competing in basketball throughout her life.

“Basketball has shown me who I am as an athlete,” Henderson said. “I use it as an outlet from life as I have played it for 13 years now.”