The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

The Final Whistle

Byline photo of Ava Breuer
Ava Breuer, Staff PhotographerMarch 21, 2025
IMG_0052-Enhanced-NR
Ava Breuer
Shooting from the three point line, senior Addie Henderson blocks out all distraction as the Howell bench yells at her. Outside noises can cause players to become unfocused and miss their wide open shots.

Fighting until the buzzer, the varsity girls basketball team sadly lost to the Howell Vikings in the second round of districts with a score of 45-28, on March 8. Both teams fighting to keep their season alive the Vikings were able to take a lead over the Spartans. Being on varsity all four years, senior Addie Henderson holds a major role on the team. With this being her last regulated basketball game, Henderson recalls all the blessings from competing in basketball throughout her life.

“Basketball has shown me who I am as an athlete,” Henderson said. “I use it as an outlet from life as I have played it for 13 years now.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
The visitors all look at the camera for a quick photo to commemorate their time at FHC. Each of the visitors moved close together for the picture.
Cross-Cultural Collaboration
Avoiding her defender, Riley Henderson passes the ball to her teammate playing in the center of the court. As the player in center is only allowed to stay in their spot for three seconds, the player shot immediately after receiving the pass from Henderson.
Down to the Last Second
In the final match of her high school career, senior Kailey Benson throws her hands up and shakes her fingers. Benson placed first at the state tournament in the 130-pound weight class with an undefeated record this season and hasn't lost a match since her sophomore year.
Making History
More in Girls Basketball
As the Knights try their hardest to get more baskets, Sam Taylor gazes up at the Spartans basket. Taylor watches to find out whether the points will be awarded to their competitors or if she is able to steal the ball back.
Dribbling Till the End
After getting fouled on by the point guard from Lafayette, junior Sam Taylor shoots a free throw in hopes of getting a basket for the Spartans. Taylor threw two free throws, banking both of them and keeping the Spartans in the lead.
An Uplifting Victory
Junior Sam Taylor puts her hands up as she defends against the Troy player, hoping to get a steal. Players put their hands up on defense to make themselves bigger and harder to get around.
Trojan Tussle
More in Showcase
Students in all art classes contributed to placing their artwork into the Fine Arts Festival. Their hard work and effort hang to be appreciated and admired by family and friends who attend.
The Art Behind the Festival
Sarah LaRue smiles as students in her AP Literature and Composition class share their opinions on poems. During their own version of March Madness, the class reviewed 32 poems and put them against one another in a bracket: choosing between which ones were their favorites or which were the most complex.
Teachers: Literature Likes and Dislikes
Artificial Friends, Real Desperation
Artificial Friends, Real Desperation
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal