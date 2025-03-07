Dribbling Till the End

Gallery • 12 Photos Rachael Latzel As the Knights try their hardest to get more baskets, Sam Taylor gazes up at the Spartans basket. Taylor watches to find out whether the points will be awarded to their competitors or if she is able to steal the ball back.

As winter sports are quickly approaching the end of their season, seniors now start to commit to colleges and universities they wish to attend. Many seniors, such as senior Morgan Davis, are realizing how sports have helped them throughout the years and how they will help in the future too. While sports are all about learning, performing, and competing, they can also be a great way to connect with people and meet new friends.

“This team is definitely more focused on basketball growth in particular, but also I’ve never been closer with a team,” Davis said. “They’ve become like family to me over the past four years.”

The seniors on the basketball team are hit with the sudden realization that they don’t have much time left together. The Spartans will play their next game on Saturday, March 8, and it will be held at Fort Zumwalt West at 1 p.m. against Francis Howell.