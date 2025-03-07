The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Dribbling Till the End

Byline photo of Rachael Latzel
Rachael Latzel, Staff PhotographerMarch 7, 2025
IMG_0178
Rachael Latzel
As the Knights try their hardest to get more baskets, Sam Taylor gazes up at the Spartans basket. Taylor watches to find out whether the points will be awarded to their competitors or if she is able to steal the ball back.

As winter sports are quickly approaching the end of their season, seniors now start to commit to colleges and universities they wish to attend. Many seniors, such as senior Morgan Davis, are realizing how sports have helped them throughout the years and how they will help in the future too. While sports are all about learning, performing, and competing, they can also be a great way to connect with people and meet new friends.

“This team is definitely more focused on basketball growth in particular, but also I’ve never been closer with a team,” Davis said. “They’ve become like family to me over the past four years.”

The seniors on the basketball team are hit with the sudden realization that they don’t have much time left together. The Spartans will play their next game on Saturday, March 8, and it will be held at Fort Zumwalt West at 1 p.m. against Francis Howell.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Principal Suzanne Leake smiles as she puts a medal around senior Ethan LeFlore’s neck. Dr. Leake later hugged LeFlore for his accomplishments and commitment to the basketball program.
Solo Senior Success
Being blocked by two members of the opposing team, sophomore Jamarious Britt attempts to jump over them to make a basket. Britt had no other choice but to jump above the two players to get past them.
Amidst Successes
Once she overhears the Bearup brother’s conversation, Melissa Fry joins them and is amazed at how Gavin Bearup managed to get such a high screen time so early in the morning. Fry often walks around her classroom as her students discuss so she can hear everyone’s opinions and add feedback to keep the conversations going.
Twin Calling
More in Girls Basketball
After getting fouled on by the point guard from Lafayette, junior Sam Taylor shoots a free throw in hopes of getting a basket for the Spartans. Taylor threw two free throws, banking both of them and keeping the Spartans in the lead.
An Uplifting Victory
Junior Sam Taylor puts her hands up as she defends against the Troy player, hoping to get a steal. Players put their hands up on defense to make themselves bigger and harder to get around.
Trojan Tussle
Swooping the ball away from her opponent's reach, Riley Henderon searches for an open teammate to take the ball all the way to the basket. While Henderson was prepared to laser focus on the game, the energy around her and her teammates led to an enjoyable game.
A Smack Down on the Court
More in Showcase
The Spartan statue looks onward at the senior lock-in celebration fireworks in the field in June 2016. The New Year is a moment of inspiration for the entire community, students and staff. Photo courtesy of FHC Publications.
The Dawn of a New Year
A faceless figure exhales, releasing smoke from their mouth. Substance abuse is a prevalent problem among teenagers. Graphic by Birdie Brereton
Not a Necessity
Mrs. Lentz smiling and holding flowers after being awarded the 2025 Teacher of the Year award. Mrs. Fry is beside her laughing and smiling while holding a balloon in celebration.
Village Teacher
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal