Down to the Last Second

Byline photo of Summer Suarez
Summer Suarez, Photo Assignments EditorMarch 18, 2025
Summer Suarez
Soaring through the air, senior Morgan Davis prepares to shoot a layup, jumping over her defender. Davis knocked over the player from Timberland but managed to make a basket, scoring two points for the Spartans.

Competing in the first round of districts, the girls varsity basketball team battled against Timberland High School at Fort Zumwalt West on March 6. As both teams wanted to move on to the next round, they fought hard, keeping the scores close until the last second where the Spartans took the win. Senior Riley Henderson has been a part of the basketball program all four years of high school, playing many games with the Spartans. Henderson felt this game, especially during her last year, was particularly difficult.  

“That game was definitely closer than we expected it to be. It was definitely a battle, and probably one of the hardest first round games that anybody in our district had. So it felt good to get out of that one and be able to play another day,” Henderson said.

Although the team advanced to the second round of districts, they were defeated by Francis Howell High School. As that was the last game of the season, many of the players became emotional for their last time playing as a team. 

