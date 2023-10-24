The online home of the Central Focus

Food Fight!

Hannah Halterman, Staff Reporter
October 24, 2023
One+of+the+lunch+options+at+FHC+is+breakfast+for+lunch.+This+meal+was+sausage%2C+egg%2C+and+cheese+burritos+served+with+tater+tots+on+the+side.+
Hannah Halterman
One of the lunch options at FHC is breakfast for lunch. This meal was sausage, egg, and cheese burritos served with tater tots on the side.

The horrors of school lunches are a popular joke among high school students. Stories of hot dogs that bounced off elementary school floors are swapped for tales of unbreakable cookies served in the middle school lunch line. But now that those days are behind the students at the FHC cafe, how do high school lunches stack up against each other?

A tier list was created from the student survey asking students to rank school lunches. “S” represents the highest score and “F” shows the lowest.

With an embarrassingly low total of six votes for “S-tier”, Lo Mein comes in last place. Why is Lo Mein so poorly rated? Junior Shubham Sonnavane considers it a matter of life or death. 

 “I don’t eat [that], I wanna live past 40,” said Sonnavane.

Fortunately for the Lo mein, it is not alone in its shame. Popcorn chicken joined Lo Mein at the bottom of the tier list. Unfortunately for the popcorn chicken, it must take its place and join Lo Mein as No. 1 on the loserboard. 

Moving up to the “nearly edible” range of the tier list, we have yet another tie, this time between Chicken Alfredo and Chicken Patty. Luckily for this article’s word limit, both of these options can be summed up in one word: meh. 

Appearing in a respectable third place is the breakfast-for-lunch. The general consensus seems to be that the breakfast food is all right. Sure, everybody loves a good hash brown and a stack of pancakes, but nobody would dare to touch that sausage with a ten-foot pole. 

And now a word for the second place food. Abby Lee Miller from “Dance Moms” said it best: “second place is the biggest loser.” Shame on you, nachos; you will never be good enough for first. There’s nothing left to say about this subpar selection, and enough time has been spent on the mundane and mediocre. Finally, it is time to meet the tier list winner.

In first place, give it up for (drumroll, please) Papa John’s pizza! One avid supporter of the official lunchtime champion is Junior Ally Wickenhauser.  

“It’s like the cookie to my Cookie Monster,” said Wickenhauser.

 The golden child of the lunchroom received 42 votes for “S-tier” next to the measly 26 votes given to the nachos. This long-time favorite has been a staple in the cafeteria for years, and will likely continue its reign as the most popular lunch option for years to come.

 
